Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,923,000 after buying an additional 80,522 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

