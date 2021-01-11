Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Insider Purchases £188.24 in Stock

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,448 ($18.92) per share, for a total transaction of £188.24 ($245.94).

Shares of LON PRU traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,422 ($18.58). 1,878,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,302.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,200.80. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335.18 ($17.44).

Prudential plc (PRU.L) Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

