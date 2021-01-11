PTON (PTON) Market Cap Reaches $160,606.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. PTON has a market capitalization of $160,606.00 and approximately $369.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PTON has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00327038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.03912055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

