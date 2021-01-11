Pylon Network (PYLNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $24.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. One Pylon Network token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular exchanges. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $270,987.36 and $24.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00324703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.32 or 0.03913595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

Pylon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

