Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issued By B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEBO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of PEBO opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $208,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

