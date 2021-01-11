Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

AMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,204.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 16,611 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $418,098.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,826 shares of company stock worth $4,708,976. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 363,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after buying an additional 253,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.