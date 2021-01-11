Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Coherent, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Coherent in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Longbow Research lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $173.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $179.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.97.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,501,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 80,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

