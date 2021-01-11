Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Oilwell Varco in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. National Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

