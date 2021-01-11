Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $81.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $88,797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,979,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3,755.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after buying an additional 298,841 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 71.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 706,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,982,000 after buying an additional 295,512 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

