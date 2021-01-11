Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Shares of COF opened at $110.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $111.78. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

