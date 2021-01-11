Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.58. 3,656,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 1,321,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.57.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 313,548 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

