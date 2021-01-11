Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.21. Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 6,253 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.39 million and a PE ratio of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Quest PharmaTech Inc. (QPT.V) (CVE:QPT)

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

