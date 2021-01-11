R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.41

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 18850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.12, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 109.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,349,329 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 318,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $25,700,000.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

