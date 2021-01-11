Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.19

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 1369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,485,000 after buying an additional 65,874 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,815,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radware by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 22.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 73,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

