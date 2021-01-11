Rally Hits Market Capitalization of $10.77 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Rally has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $10.77 million and $1.06 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00110055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00065962 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00262621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp.

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

