Raymond James Boosts Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $22.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

TSLX stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

