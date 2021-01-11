Raymond James Raises Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $52.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

EVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of EVA stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.58 and a beta of 1.00. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $225.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. Analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.