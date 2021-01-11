Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/9/2021 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.25. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.

1/4/2021 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

12/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

