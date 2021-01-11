Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Primo Water (PRMW)

Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

1/8/2021 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2020 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 455,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

