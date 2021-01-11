Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Down to $1.92

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $1.77. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

