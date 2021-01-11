Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Red Violet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $293.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Red Violet by 472.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 153.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Red Violet by 259.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

