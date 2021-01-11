Reef Market Cap Hits $25.18 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Reef has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $25.18 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00327220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.79 or 0.03860102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.