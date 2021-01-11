reflect.finance (RFI) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $282,656.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00111674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00062971 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.98 or 0.87453074 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com.

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

