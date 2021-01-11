Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

RS stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

