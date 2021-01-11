Ren One Day Trading Volume Tops $105.61 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $317.68 million and approximately $105.61 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00040558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.39 or 0.03924023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,075 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

