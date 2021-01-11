ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

RNUGF opened at $1.49 on Friday. ReNeuron Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

