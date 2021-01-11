Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Republic Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

RSG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

