Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Freddie Mac’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Freddie Mac in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freddie Mac’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freddie Mac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of Freddie Mac stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.63. Freddie Mac has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

