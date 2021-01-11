Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$352.78 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$45.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.51. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a one year low of C$24.19 and a one year high of C$47.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.