REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $542.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in REV Group in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in REV Group by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.