Reviewing Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) & Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ)

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) and Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Painted Pony Energy has a beta of 3.98, indicating that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilis Energy has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Painted Pony Energy and Lilis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Painted Pony Energy 1 5 1 0 2.00 Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Painted Pony Energy currently has a consensus target price of $0.78, suggesting a potential upside of 49.92%. Given Painted Pony Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Painted Pony Energy is more favorable than Lilis Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Painted Pony Energy and Lilis Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Painted Pony Energy $228.15 million 0.37 -$175.48 million N/A N/A Lilis Energy $66.06 million 0.02 -$272.12 million N/A N/A

Painted Pony Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lilis Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Painted Pony Energy and Lilis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Painted Pony Energy -196.11% -7.50% -3.77% Lilis Energy -758.72% N/A -5.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Painted Pony Energy beats Lilis Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Painted Pony Energy Ltd. in May 2017. Painted Pony Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

