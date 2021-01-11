Reviewing Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Kirby, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirby 0 3 3 0 2.50

Kirby has a consensus target price of $65.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Kirby’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirby is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Kirby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Kirby -8.27% 3.90% 2.03%

Risk & Volatility

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kirby shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Kirby’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kirby $2.84 billion 1.19 $142.35 million $2.90 19.44

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

Kirby beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of December 31, 2019, this segment owned and operated 1,053 inland tank barges with 23.4 million barrels of capacity, 299 inland towboats, 49 coastal tank barges with 4.7 million barrels of capacity, 47 coastal tugboats, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 4 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The company's Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents industrial compressors, railcar movers, and high capacity lift trucks; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, commercial fishing, construction, and power generation companies, as well as oil and gas operators and producers, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

