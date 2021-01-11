ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) versus Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Critical Analysis

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

3.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $4.87 million 8.18 -$15.55 million ($2.70) -0.60 Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eargo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -282.04% -109.54% -54.24% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReWalk Robotics and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.28%. Eargo has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.81%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Eargo.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. The company is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for rehabilitation of individuals suffering from a stroke. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.