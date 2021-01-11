Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REXR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 459,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389,192 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 371,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.