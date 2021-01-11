Riccardo Perfetti Sells 7,765 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $182,244.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,030.55.

NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLT. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 319.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 69.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

