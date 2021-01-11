Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $26.59

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $23.44. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 324,138 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

