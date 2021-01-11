Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Raised to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has $68.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

RBA opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 323.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

