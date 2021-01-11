RMPL Trading 33.6% Lower This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One RMPL token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $459,145.80 and approximately $13,469.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00273571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 876,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,110 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

