Robert Lorne Hopfner Sells 40,612 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60.

Shares of PCVX opened at $26.21 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

