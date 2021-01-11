Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives $170.00 Average PT from Analysts

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $7.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.16. 124,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,061. Rogers has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 148.03 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $627,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,666.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 134.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 156,715 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 90.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.