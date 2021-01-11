RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

RPM opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at $13,400,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of RPM International by 934.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 67,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 50.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at $1,594,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

