RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

