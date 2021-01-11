RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

SLY stock opened at $84.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

