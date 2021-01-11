RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 191,181 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3,716.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 269,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $75.78 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52.

