RVW Wealth LLC Sells 4,734 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.

