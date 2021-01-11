RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NUEM opened at $35.50 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

