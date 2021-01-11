RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,113,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,695,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $422,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

