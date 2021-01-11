Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will post sales of $302.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.87 million and the lowest is $275.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $941.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sabre by 111.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 38.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SABR opened at $12.57 on Monday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

