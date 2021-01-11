Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.58. 1,821,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 958,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Safe-T Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

