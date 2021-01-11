SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading 27.5% Lower This Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $43,998.17 and $1.33 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00276666 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

